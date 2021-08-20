Aside from a chance for rain today and again overnight, conditions are becoming increasingly drier and warmer for the weekend.
Daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer as a system kicks through the Midwest leading to highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will range from 90 to 95 degrees, possibly warmer in some locations.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but there will be a better chance for storms late this evening and tonight mainly over northern Missouri. those that live south of I-70 will have a significantly reduced chance for rain.
Into next week comes increased temperatures and even higher heat index values. There may also be a heat advisory issued for parts of Missouri and is something we will actively be watching from the National Weather Service as many kids will be heading back to school next week.