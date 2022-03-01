It is the first day of Meteorological Spring, or the calendar beginning to spring- March, April, and May. While the spring equinox is not until March 20th, we will be seeing very spring-like temperatures. A stark contrast in temperatures from this time last week will not only feel great, but will be within five degrees of record highs!
March 1st and 2nd currently have record highs of 77 (2006) and 78 (1992), respectively.
Today will be bright and sunny with a few high cirrus clouds. These are also sometimes referred to as "fair weather clouds" and that is very conducive to what we will see the next few days.
Highs for today are in the lower 70s and will warm tomorrow to the middle 70s Wednesday. A slight cool down is expected on Thursday before another warming trend will lead us into the weekend.
Sustained winds from the south will be bringing in moisture to mid-Missouri which will help aid in the development of our next chances for rain. Light showers are expected Friday night and another chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. We will watch the Saturday round for severe weather.
The beginning of next week will be cooler with temperatures back into the 40s and scattered chances of rain.