Yesterday we hit a high of 88, which is around average for August. Besides today, the next time we have highs in the 80s looks to be the week after.
THE LAST DAY OF 80S
On Sunday, the warm front will be to our south over southern MO. Therefore, we are on the "cool" side of the front with our heat index values today in the lower-middle 90s. As for our temperatures, these should be in the upper 80s.
Overnight the warm front will lift through the area, keeping our overnight low in the 70s rather than the 60s we've seen the last several days.
THE WEEK OF THE 90S
By Monday, the warm front will be to our north bringing us onto the warm side. Temperatures will jump 5-10 degrees well into the 90s through the week. Monday we have a high of 97, Tuesday 98, Wednesday 96, so on and so forth.
With the combined humidity, heat index values will be into the triple digits with values reaching 105. This is Heat Advisory criteria, which the National Weather Service will evaluate if one is necessary. The limiting factor will be the possibility of a few clouds on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be sunny.
A LESSON BEFORE SCHOOL: HEAT SAFETY
This week will also see the return of students to school. Although they ill be inside most of the day, school dismissal times will coincide with the hottest few hours of the day. These feels-like temperatures will be similar each day of the week.
Therefore, it would be a good time to review heat safety tips with your children. It is equally important that you know the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke so if your child or anyone else becomes afflicted with symptoms you can act quickly.
After mid-week, we begin a gradual walk-back in temperatures each day being a degree or two cooler. By the weekend temperatures should be around 90, and signs point to next week being back to average for this time of year.