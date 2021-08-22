Yesterday we hit a high of 88, which is around average for August. Besides today, the next time we have highs in the 80s looks to be the week after. 

THE LAST DAY OF 80S

On Sunday, the warm front will be to our south over southern MO. Therefore, we are on the "cool" side of the front with our heat index values today in the lower-middle 90s. As for our temperatures, these should be in the upper 80s. 

Temp Fcst Today.png

Overnight the warm front will lift through the area, keeping our overnight low in the 70s rather than the 60s we've seen the last several days. 

Joseph NAM ADI T Feels Like.png

THE WEEK OF THE 90S

By Monday, the warm front will be to our north bringing us onto the warm side. Temperatures will jump 5-10 degrees well into the 90s through the week. Monday we have a high of 97, Tuesday 98, Wednesday 96, so on and so forth. 

Joseph NAM ADI T Feels Like1.png

With the combined humidity, heat index values will be into the triple digits with values reaching 105. This is Heat Advisory criteria, which the National Weather Service will evaluate if one is necessary. The limiting factor will be the possibility of a few clouds on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be sunny. 

Heat Index Trend AM.png

A LESSON BEFORE SCHOOL: HEAT SAFETY

This week will also see the return of students to school. Although they ill be inside most of the day, school dismissal times will coincide with the hottest few hours of the day. These feels-like temperatures will be similar each day of the week. 

ECMWF ADI T Feels Like.png

Therefore, it would be a good time to review heat safety tips with your children. It is equally important that you know the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke so if your child or anyone else becomes afflicted with symptoms you can act quickly. 

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

After mid-week, we begin a gradual walk-back in temperatures each day being a degree or two cooler. By the weekend temperatures should be around 90, and signs point to next week being back to average for this time of year.  

8 Day AM.png