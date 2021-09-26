Yesterday we hit a high of 75 degrees, two degrees below average for late September. This will be the last time we talk about temperatures being below average at least through the next 8 days. Well above-average temperatures is back, but for how long?
SUNDAY-TUESDAY: SUMMER-LIKE TEMPERATURES
Today will be the first day of these temperatures being close to 15 degrees above average. The warm temperatures will be driven by an increase in winds out of the south, the warm weather direction, which could gust up to 25-30mph this afternoon.
Monday is a day to watch. The record high temperature on Monday is 93°, set all the way back in 1897! We are certainly getting close, with a forecasted high of 92°. All it takes is an extra degree or two and we tie or break the record! Temperatures will remain in the 90s Tuesday as well, but that record is 99° so its very safe.
If there is any good take-aways from this coming heat, is that the humidity will be relatively non-existent until at least Wednesday. So these warm temperatures will be dry, making it feel at least modestly comfortable outdoors over the next several days.
LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCE?
This is where things begin to get tricky. By Wednesday, a stormy pattern will get 'stuck' somewhere in the central United States. The crucial question is, where? Right now it is difficult to say exactly where this wet pattern will set-up, but odds are slightly in favor of it developing to our west over Kansas.
However, we could see some impulses push into central Missouri through the late week into the weekend. Thursday looks to be the best chance of one of those impulses sliding into the area, but again details are murky. Stay tuned to KOMU throughout the week as where exactly the pattern sets up will become clearer.