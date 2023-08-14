Good Monday morning! We are waking up to storms moving out and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s out the door. It will be a cooler, less humid day with a dry week ahead!
Decreasing Clouds, Less Humid Monday
Temperatures today will only climb into the upper 70s with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will run almost 10° below average. A less humid airmass is moving in making for a nice day today.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s, open-window weather kind of night!
Gradual Warming Trend into the Weekend
Temperatures will gradually warm up into the rest of the week. We stay in the 70s on Tuesday with highs back in the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s and lower 90s return for the weekend.
Beyond the weekend, we look dry and warm!