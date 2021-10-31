Happy Halloween from the KOMU-8 First Alert Weather Team! Cold weather fans, looks like you finally get a turn to enjoy a forecast this coming week! Mother nature has seemed to skip over fall and give us a taste of winter with our first below-freezing temperatures likely this week.
HALLOWEEN
Halloween this year will be on the cooler side, temperatures will reach the middle 50s for highs this afternoon but once the sun goes down it will quickly cool down. If you are trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the 40s so you might want to add a jacket to your costume if you plan on being outdoors. Clouds will also increase, adding to the spooky ambience, but we will stay dry as a cold front is making its way through Mid-MO.
A COLD START TO NOVEMBER
Although November is typically cold, the average at the beginning of November is still in the 50s with average lows in the low 40s. Therefore, the start of November 2021 will feature temperatures around 10 degrees below average. Highs won't even hit the 50s until next Friday. It will be the low temperatures that we will watch, as from Wednesday through Saturday mornings temperatures will likely be at or below freezing.
With temperatures at or below freezing for the first time this season, the stage is set to see our first frost and freeze. Some questions remain exactly what day due to cloud cover, but by the end of the week we will likely have seen both. Now is a good time to locate that ice scraper!
Next week is expected to be mostly dry, save for an isolated sprinkle on Monday. Cloud cover will linger, particularly on Monday.
Temperatures return to the 50s next weekend.