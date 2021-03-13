Hey folks! What a wet, active, and windy forecast we have in store. We'll go through it in detail below...
A Wet, Windy Sunday
Saturday evening and night will probably see quite a bit of dry time. Your outdoor plans shouldn't be impacted (except by a stray sprinkle or shower). But much more widespread rain is coming, and it'll arrive on Sunday.
We should begin our Sunday with scattered showers. You'll want the umbrellas if you're headed to church in the morning, but I still think we'll see some dry time at least through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be held down by the clouds and rain, with highs only making it into the lower 50s.
Sunday evening is when the bulk of the rain will arrive. A powerful storm system to our west will send a wave of widespread rain into mid-MO starting late Sunday afternoon. This looks to be a pretty substantial round of precipitation, with moderate to occasionally heavy rain likely falling for several hours as it moves through.
We could pick up anywhere from a half inch to an inch in the span of just a few hours.
As the rain moves through, it will also be accompanied by some strong east winds. There are indications that much of mid-MO will see wind gusts as high as 35-45 mph, with isolated stronger gusts possible.
Unfortunately, that means the umbrella just isn't going to do much for you Sunday evening. The combination of heavier rain and strong winds could also make it tough to drive, especially given that it will be dark when the heaviest rain arrives (7 PM - 2 AM).
Rain & Rumbles on Monday
The wacky forecast continues into Monday, when we will actually see things warm up a few degrees. Currently, it looks like highs in Columbia will reach the lower 60s. It'll be chillier to the north (50s) and warmer further south (folks south of Jefferson City might even see upper 60s).
This contrast in temperature could spark off a few afternoon storms. Severe weather looks very unlikely. The mammoth storm system will then shift off to the east Monday night, leaving us mostly cloudy and dry for Tuesday.
Rainfall Worries for St. Patrick's Day
Unfortunately, it does not look like the luck of the Irish will be with us (at least in terms of weather) for St. Patrick's Day 2021. Another strong storm system will move into the Midwest Wednesday morning, giving mid-MO a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. We might see some dry time for St. Patrick's Day, but I can't guarantee it. I don't expect a total washout, but rain continues to look more and more likely.
We will know a lot more as we get closer. For right now, go ahead and plan for at least some rain in the area by Wednesday afternoon.
The wet pattern will finally let up by Friday, with sunny skies returning. Funny enough, the average high for March 20th - the first day of Spring - is 57. If our forecast for next Saturday ends up correct, then we'll be able to say that our first day of Spring was "average."
Have a great rest of your weekend!