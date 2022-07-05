Overnight, the National Weather Service upgraded the heat advisory over Missouri to an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday night.
Temperatures will be significantly higher than normal for this time of year, reaching nearly 100 in a few locations with a heat index ranging from 100-110 starting as early as 11am until almost 8pm - That's around 9 straight hours of a feels like temperature above our human body temp! Nightly temperatures will struggle to cool...Staying in the 80s for most of the overnight hours.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Please do not be afraid of calling 9-1-1 if you feel sick or feel the signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal.
TUESDAY'S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures already in the lower 80s with sunny and hazy skies. Highs will quickly warm to the upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits, ranging from 104-108°.
Some locations may flirt with the triple digits. The last time the temperature reached 100° was back in August of 2018. It has been quite rare to reach triple digits in Columbia/mid-Missouri over the last decade, reaching it only 7 times since 2010 (excluding 2012 and its twenty four 100 degree days) vs. the 2000s which experienced triple digits multiple times a year and at a total of 30 days during that decade.
This excessive heat will last through Thursday with daytime temperatures in the upper 90s, feeling like 105+ until Thursday night. By Friday, storms will begin drifting in from Iowa leading to clouds, and more importantly cooler temperatures.
This cooler weather ultimately will be part of a passing cold front Friday night leading to temperatures falling in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.