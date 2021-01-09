Skies have been foggy or mostly cloudy almost every day this week, but changes are coming as we head into next week.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
You might feel like we’re living in the movie Groundhog day due to the repeating weather that we’ve been experiencing, and Sunday will be no different. Skies will be cloudy through the day and a few flurries will be possible, just like the last several days these will not accumulate or cause issues.
Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 20s and will finish in the lower to middle 30s.
Meanwhile to our south, another winter storm is expected to bring quite a bit of snowfall to parts of Texas. Parts of the state are very likely to see more than 4” of snow. This will not fall in central Missouri, but this system will help keep our skies cloudy
SUNSHINE RETURNS
Monday looks to start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 20s, but high pressure will be building to our west and skies will clear through the day. I expect skies to be mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will soar for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s on Tuesday and highs near 50 on Wednesday.
A cold front looks to head this way on Thursday, and the timing of that front will make Thursday’s temperature forecast a little difficult. The later the front arrives the warmer the temperature. At this point we look to reach the upper 40s, but that could change.
Temperatures look to return to a seasonal level at the end of next week.