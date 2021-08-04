Clouds plagued the day Tuesday and left temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s for much of the afternoon.
High pressure is still overhead for the time being and will leave skies partly cloudy again Highs over the region will be in the lower to middle 80s with low humidity.
SHOWERS, THEN HEAT & HUMIDITY
Thursday will be a 'transition day' for Missouri as high pressure weakens over the Midwest, allowing a new airmass to move over the region. This will create and opportunity for spot showers in the morning and afternoon.
Overall, most of Thursday will be dry, just cloudy and overcast again....look for highs in the middle 80s.
Skies will clear up by Friday and this weekend will be much warmer as temps temp to near 90 on Friday and in the lower to even middle 90s this weekend and early next week. Heat index values may rise in the upper 90s to near 100 this weekend.
There will be opportunities for showers and storms, leading to cool-down chances over much of next week. Average highs next will still be in the lower 90s.