Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and helps usher in another big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night.
Enjoy today's mild weather! Thursday's highs will once again jump into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon, aided by a pocket of warm air caught up in a northwest breeze.
The winds will pick up out from the north this evening, signifying the beginning of newer, colder air into the region. Expect wind chills!
Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near 60 degrees! If you are headed to Roots N Blues in Columbia, be sure to dress in layers! It will be cold.
HERE COMES THE FROST
Temperatures are expected to drop in the 30s Friday night across much of central Missouri, possibly near/below 32 degrees over northern Missouri and widespread frost is likely. Northern Missouri could experience a freeze.
If you have plants sensitive to cold weather, you must either cover the plants or bring them inside to prevent permanent damage.
This weekend will be very chilly, but sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday, rising to near 70 Sunday. Nightly temps will be cool, but widespread frost is not expected Saturday night, only patchy frost over northeast Missouri.
Next week will begin a pattern change with warmer temperatures and even rain chances!