It has been a rainy and at times stormy past two weeks. The month of March quickly turned wet and will likely finish top 10 in recorded rainfall for the month in Columbia. Records have been kept since 1890. Finally, the weekend is here and some really nice weather can be expected!
FRIDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING
Beautiful, tranquil weather with sunshine and highs nearing 60 degrees. Evening temperatures will hold in the lower 50s.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
While dry this evening, two spot chances for rain will be possible in Columbia on Saturday20% chance in the morning and another 20% chance after 3pm. This rain might dodge CoMo altogetherhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Sg4vIHlPsR— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 26, 2021
Rain showers will be possible on Saturday as a cold front passes through Columbia. There is around a 20% chance for rain, both in the morning and again later in the afternoon. While it is not raining, you will really feel the warm, spring air set in as highs are expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
It appears that this rain chance in the evening could involve some thunderstorms, of which could be strong to severe. As of now, main ingredients in the atmosphere supportive of severe weather will stay far to our south and east, toward St Louis and the Memphis area.
Around 3-5pm is when a cold front will pass through Columbia, initiating a chance for rain. After 5pm, rain chances will become increasingly smaller, nearing zero by mid evening.
Sunday will be a much quieter day a with sunny skies and cooler, seasonal temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.
BRIEF COOL-DOWN NEXT WEEK
Temps will continue the upward trajectory early next week where highs are expected in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday.
A strong shot of cold air will pass through Midwest Wednesday and could lead to a brief day of uncomfortable temperatures, plus a chance for frost on Thursday morning! the average last frost for Columbia is not until mid-April, so this could make sense.
"Thickness" is a meteorological term we use to describe the air temperature of a column of air, averaged over a given height. Typically, we will use this average over the lowest 5,000 to 6,000 meters (~15,000 feet) of the atmosphere to attempt to understand how warm/cold that later of air is.
According to the Hypsometric equation, if the average temperature of the air from the ground up to ~5,400 meters is zero degrees, then the air is supportive of winter weather, including snow showers. Forecasters often refer to this is as the '540" line. Early and late season snow showers are often coincident with this averaged frozen layer of air. This layer of air can be either warmer, or colder than an average of zero degrees.
Both global-scale weather models (ECMEWF and GFS) show this "540" line getting into southern Missouri and evening northern Arkansas before quickly lift back to the northeast by Thursday leading to the brief cool-snap.
In short, there likely will not be snow next week, but I felt it was a great opportunity to explain out the physical sciences us meteorologists must compute to "get it right". For now expect a cold, rainy and windy Wednesday. Warmer temps are the tend for Easter weekend where highs are expected to return back to the 60s and 70s.
FIRST ALERT: HEADING INTO APRIL
The pattern for the first half of April is starting to come into focus. At this point, it looks like temperatures will tend to be above average with below average chances of rainfall. However, one or two days with below average temperatures or rainy conditions may be possible. Stay tuned!