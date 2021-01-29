We’ve seen a lot of snow melt today due to sunshine and warmer temperatures and that has left the ground fairly saturated. Rain moving in this weekend will be falling over saturated soils and that could lead to some localized flooding at low water crossings. Additionally, if your basement is prone to flooding you might want to make sure your sump pump is in working order.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A low pressure system approaching from the southwest will work with a stationary boundary over central Missouri to bring rain starting in the mid morning hours on Saturday and lasting through the day. Once the rain begins it will pretty much be a wash out. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Saturday afternoon is when the heaviest of the rain will fall. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder too.
Saturday evening rain will start to become much more isolated, but showers will still continue into early Sunday.
Sunday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs reaching the middle 30s. A small amount of lingering moisture could create a few flurries. These are not expected to accumulate.
RAINFALL TOTALS
January has been a wet month so far! Typically we average 1.92” for the entire month and we are already above that with 2.21” so far. Saturday’s rainfall will push us even further above that.
Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday due to an ample amount of atmospheric moisture that this system will be able to tap into. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-1.5”.
LOOKING AHEAD
Early next week is looking dry with temperatures warming to slightly above average with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
We’ll watch for a low pressure system that will bring us another shot of rain for the middle and end of the week. Stay tuned.