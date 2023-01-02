Monday Night
Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are on their way to mid-Missouri this evening. Expect to hear rain on your roof tonight and few rumbles of thunder before they dissipate tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals range from about half an inch to an inch, depending on where the storms pop up overnight.
We're in Storm Mode 1 for tonight as there likely won't be any issues, but you'll still want to pay attention. The bulk of the severe activity will be to our south in Louisiana and Arkansas, but we can't completely rule out a strong to severe storm making its way to us. The main threats we're looking at are strong winds and large hail. Limited visibility is also an issue for tonight and fog is likely to stick around for tomorrow morning as well.
Tuesday's Cold Front and Beyond
After the storms move out tomorrow morning, we'll get to see some sunshine on Tuesday. The day will start off warm and we'll reach a high of around 61. However, a cold front moving into our area in the afternoon will cause a sharp drop in temperatures.
By Wednesday morning, we'll be at 30 degrees and only warm up into the upper 30s in the afternoon. After Thursday, we will inch closer to high temperatures around 50 degrees as we head towards the weekend.