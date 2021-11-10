Showers are expected to move into the region overnight. Rain could be heavy at times, but it will move through fairly quickly and will exit for most by the morning commute on Thursday.
Wednesday Night Rain: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move in after 8PM this evening. A few quick downpours are possible.Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.75" are expected for most with a few folks seeing up to 1" #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ru7RYLWYvh— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 10, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
A few lagging, isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the big story of the day will be rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with highs warming to the middle 50s.
Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting up to 30 mph, but temperatures should remain warm enough that wind chill isn’t too much of a factor.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Winds will continue to pick up for Friday with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. This will bring wind chills in the 20s with actual temperatures in the middle 30s
Temperatures will remain cool through the day with highs only reaching the middle 40s, but with the wind, it will feel like the 30s.
Winds will be calmer for Saturday, but it will remain cold for the Mizzou game so you will want a coat and probably a set of gloves too.
We will be watching for a little bit of moisture Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures remain cold.