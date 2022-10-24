Rain has arrived in mid-Missouri and it's going to continue, more on than off, through Tuesday evening.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain will move through the region during the day, especially in the morning, and will gradually become more scattered into the afternoon and evening.
Rain may be moderate to heavy at times, with widespread totals of 1-2” expected across the region. Locally higher amounts of up to 3” are possible in locations that get multiple rounds of downpours. Despite the hefty amounts flooding isn’t expected to be too much of an issue due to the spread out nature of the rain. While the threat for flooding is expected to be low, it can’t be completely ruled out.
LOOKING AHEAD
The pattern looks to be a lot more stable for the rest of the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Sunshine will be fairly limited through the week with mostly sunny skies only appearing in the forecast on Wednesday.