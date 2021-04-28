Passing showers and thunderstorms can expected through the afternoon, but there will be some dry time. Rain will become more widespread and may be heavy through the evening.
Wednesday Timeline: Some dry time through the day with passing showers and storms. Rain will become more widespread through the evening/overnight hours. Rain may be heavy at times.#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/fuUQ5YrcRg— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 28, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to become widespread through the afternoon and into the evening. The severe weather threat for these will be low, due to a lack of instability over central Missouri. Heavy rain will remain a concern with ample moisture in place, but the higher threat will be south of I-44.
The Storm Mode Index for Wednesday is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) through the day as the severe weather threat looks fairly low. The main concern will be localized flooding through the night as locally heavy rain falls. Additionally, small hail is possible in the morning and midday.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Thursday may feature lingering showers in the morning, but some sunshine is possible in the afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 60s to around 70.
Sunshine will return in abundance for Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday.
Sunday will feature a few extra clouds and that will ultimately determine how warm we're allowed to get. If we see fewer clouds then 80s will be possible but heavier cloud cover may result in top temps only reaching the upper 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature passing showers and thunderstorm chances in the beginning of the week. We will likely be in a similar pattern as this week with a cool down and dry off after the mid-week hump.