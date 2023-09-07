Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, light jackets are needed out the door! It is also foggy, so add a minute or two out the door.
Hazy, Less Humid Thursday
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with hazy skies from wildfire smoke coming in from Canada. If you are sensitive to poor air quality, limit your time outside today.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies!
80s, Low Humidity End to the Week
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. By the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 80s and sunny skies as well. Rain chances return early next week.
Football Forecast
Mizzou plays Saturday night at home. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s during the afternoon with 70s by the time kickoff comes around