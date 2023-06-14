After a break from hazy skies, it looks like smoke from wildfires in Canada will make a return. Air quality on Thursday is expected to be moderate to sensitive, meaning folks with sensitivities to reduction in air quality might want to reduce their time outdoors. While this smoke will be overhead it’s nothing like the major headlines from last week out east.
THURSDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be a touch warmer with most locations no longer reaching the 50s. Expect lows near 60° with highs warming to the upper 80s in the afternoon under a sunny, but hazy sky.
INTO THE WEEKEND
We’ll see temperatures nearing 90° on Friday, but that number will cool a degree or so for Saturday and even more on Sunday as temperatures start to cool due to passing showers and thunderstorms.
Rain isn’t expected to bring a washout this weekend, but we’ll take any opportunity we can get for passing showers and thunderstorms in the region.
Humidity will also be making a return through the weekend into early next week.