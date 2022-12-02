Friday will be a very windy day and minor damage could be possible - details below
This will turn out to be a warmer day with morning temperatures already in the middle to upper 40s by sunrise. There will be a lot of clouds today, but it does not hurt the potential for warming! Afternoon temps will rise in the lower 60s by the afternoon and evening temps will be in the upper 50s for a few hours. A cold front arrives after 9pm.
WINDY WEATHER
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Friday due to strong wind gust potential today.
Winds will become sustained out from the south at 18-28mph, gusting to 45mph. We could see a few locations reach 50mph over western Missouri.
9am - 30mph
12pm - 45mph
3pm - 40mph
6pm - 30mph
Any patio furniture, holiday decorations and trash binds will need to be secured to prevent these items blowing away in the wind. Minor tree damage is possible. The potential for roofing shingles is also possible, but not as likely. East to west running roads like I-70 will face a serious cross-wind.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
This will be a chilly weekend. A cold front will reach central Missouri late Friday night leading to highs only in the upper 30s on Saturday, rising back in the 40son Sunday. Winds will be calmer over the weekend, only gusting up to 20 mph.
Rain chances are now largely out of the forecast for Sunday and early next week. This rain will essentially dodge us to the south...We still may see a brief rain shower on Monday.
Next week does appear cold with highs generally in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. We do get a lot of sunshine, but it will be cold. Our next storm system will be late next week.