Extreme winds are possible over the Midwest today and record highs are likely for multiple states in the middle of the United States.
A wind advisory is in effect for all on Missouri today from 9am until midnight tonight as winds are expected out from the south at 20mph, gusting to 35mph. Winds will increase this evening, gusting to 40-50mph.
The strongest of these winds will occur over northwest Missouri where an additional High Wind Warning has been issued. Spotty power outages are possible in addition to broken small tree limbs.
We also have a chance for storms with a passing cold front late this evening which could lead to additional wind damage/property displacement issues. Right now, instability in the atmosphere appears limited for severe storms, but will regardless help add to the wind gusts tonight.
We also have the expected record highs today. The record for today is 70 degrees, set in 1948. We will be well into the 70s for daytime temps. Cooler weather is expected for the remainder of the week with highs near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday, falling in the 40s this weekend.