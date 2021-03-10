Wind advisories have been issued for Missouri until 6pm. Thunderstorms are expected after 8pm this evening and a few could be strong before midnight.
STORMY PATTERN BEGINS TONIGHT
Starting later this evening, a line of weakening showers and thunderstorms will move in from the Kansas City area after 8-9pm and will continue until just after midnight.
Severe weather is NOT likely this evening, but the storms could be strong with winds up to 50 mph and dime-sized hail. The STORM MODE INDEX is at a 1 on a zero to five scale.
Another chance for passing storms will be possible Thursday morning with some dry time by Thursday evening. More heavy showers are expected again on Friday and over the weekend.
Rainfall totals will still be very high over the next five to six days, reaching 1.00" to 2.50" accumulation over central Missouri. Locations in southern Missouri could receive over 3.00" accumulation.
Temperatures are also expected to drop over the next few days, falling in the 40s and 50s which is below-normal for this time of year.