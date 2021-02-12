Prepare for a brutal cold snap for this upcoming weekend where temps could fall below zero and wind chills will be in the negatives until Wednesday of next week.
WIND CHILLS THROUGH TUEDSAY
This will be one of the coldest stretches of weather we have endured since the winter of 2014, also a La Nina year with a frigid, snowy February.
Frostbite will be a serious concern for all in mid-Missouri over the weekend and early next week as winds pick up and air temperatures become even colder.
SMALL SNOW CHANCES UPCOMING
We will have a few light snow showers late Friday night and into early Saturday morning until noon, moving from north to south. Accumulative amounts appear small, but as we have seen this week it only takes a dusting to create slick road conditions.
Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening appear dry and there could even be some occasional sunny breaks! This will not help air temps warm though.
There is also another chance for snow coming on Monday, but this system is expected to remain south of Columbia. We will continue to monitor for any progression of a more northward storm track which would mean more snow.