Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. It’s a “copy and paste forecast” that we’ve been stuck with for awhile and that trend is set to continue into the weekend
Looking chilly for the weekend! We're looking mostly cloudy for Friday with highs in the lower 30s and wind gusts up to 35 mph giving us wind chills that will peak in the low 20s.Saturday will feature similar conditions, but a bit of sunshine is possible.#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/CKBMd8sy9i— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 16, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to start in the middle 20s with highs only warming into the lower 30s. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph through the day allowing for wind chills in the 10s and 20s.
A few flurries can’t be ruled out during the day, but they won’t accumulate.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Temperatures will be very similar on Saturday to what we see on Friday. Wind chills will remain a prominent factor as well feeling like the 10s most of the day.
We’ll get a slight bump in temperatures on Sunday and some sunshine is expected to return with highs reaching the upper 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
There has been a lot of talk about snow on the internet, I know there is a lot of interest, especially from folks that are “dreaming of a white Christmas.” While snow isn’t out of the question, nothing in the coming week looks to be overly concerning.
Monday we will have temperatures in the 30s with a slight chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. This isn’t expected to produce accumulation at this time.
Temperatures will tumble through the week and get even colder by the end of the week. Highs may only make it to the 10s next Thursday and Friday.
A few light snow showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but any precipitation will have to fight through a lot of dry air.