Thanksgiving featured sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures. Today, wind chills return to Mid-MO, because a dry cold front moved across the state last night. Winds are out of the north today, providing a more seasonal feel to the air as the Christmas season officially begins.
I hope you had a great Thanksgiving! Now, we're in full-on Christmas mode 🙂Temperatures will feel a lot cooler than yesterday's, as a dry cold front moved across the area last night. You can expect similar weather tomorrow, before much cooler weather settles in on Monday. pic.twitter.com/BukMHa7P7O— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 27, 2020
Tomorrow will have a very similar feel to today's weather, but definitely grab a jacket if you're heading to the Mizzou game vs. Vanderbilt tomorrow morning! Also, give yourself extra time while traveling anywhere tomorrow morning, as frost is possible overnight, with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s. We're watching another cold front to bring a change to Sunday's forecast.
Next week's cool-down
Another cold front will approach Mid-MO Sunday afternoon. This one could pack quite a punch in terms of temperatures. As we have gone through this past week and neared the weekend, rain chances have looked less and less likely along this front. However, there is still a chance for midday rain across the southern and eastern portions of the KOMU 8 viewing area. We will keep you updated throughout the weekend.
One thing that this cold front will definitely bring us is MUCH cooler temperatures. The average high temperature for Columbia on November 30th is 46°, but the cold air behind this front will allow temperatures on Monday to be about 10 degrees below average. The upper-air flow will allow air to funnel in from central Canada late on Sunday, to provide the coolest air of the season so far as we end November and begin the last month of 2020.
A look ahead
Right now, it looks like this cooler air is here to stay (at least throughout the 8-Day Forecast). Expect high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s in the coming week.