The summer-like weather is back ad here to stay for a few days, impacting our upcoming weekend.
WE will be reaching some very warm temperatures for this time of year and when looking at the statistics, upper 80s are no longer the norm. In fact, daytime highs should now only be averaging in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Well, here we go...Into the rest of the will feature temps in the upper 80s all aided by a breezier southerly wind which will help transport more heat from equatorial regions and the desert southwest.
There will also be more cloud cover over the central US as low pressure is developing off the Rocky Mountains. For now, rain appears to stay out of the area over the next few days, but over the weekend this storminess in the atmosphere does get pretty close.
Northwestern Missouri may see spot showers this weekend, so we have increased precipitation chances to 10% for the weekend. This storm system is not necessarily meant for central Missouri, so we will likely stay dry and just see some clouds.
Beginning next week will be hot! Record hot! That's right...record highs are possible next week. We are not supposed to reach the 90s anymore, but it appears we will and could break a temperature record on Monday (94 degrees set in 2000). Tuesday's record is 98 set in 1893, but is still in jeopardy. Same for Wednesday.
Finally, a cold front is forecast to reach the region around Thursday or Friday of next week which will usher in much cooler temperatures and also comes with much needed rain chances. We will want rain to return to the region more frequently, otherwise fall foliage may be impacted.