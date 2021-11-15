The warming trends, while brief, will lead to milder conditions across Missouri for Monday and Tuesday.
Temps are warming across the region early this week thanks to a warm front that passed through central Missouri earlier Monday morning. This front is drawing in a gusty south breeze which could be as strong as 30 mph at times.
Daytime temps will reach the middle 60s Monday, rising in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday. This may likely be the last 70 degree day in 2021 as statistical records for Columbia show that record highs are around 73-77 degrees for the remainder of November. We do not anticipate warming to near-record high temps over the upcoming 15 days.
Coming Wednesday morning will be a strong cold front that plunge temps into the 40s by late morning across mid-Missouri. Actually, Wednesday morning may start out in the 60s for some, but DO NOT be fooled!
Rain will be possible Wednesday too, turning drier and sunny to close the week. Daytime temps will be back to the 40s for Wednesday through Friday.
Into the weekend, conditions will be cloudy once again and two passing storms systems are expected - one Saturday and another Sunday. Both will provide a slight chance for rain with average highs in the lower 50s.
Looking ahead into Thanksgiving week will be a quiet start to the week followed by a storm system some time between Wednesday and Friday. There is some uncertainty on timing for this system, so stay tuned!