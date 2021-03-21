I don't think we could have asked for a better First Day of Spring forecast yesterday! Temperatures got up to the lower to middle 60s with abundant sunshine and calm winds. Today will continue the warming trend, as strong southerly winds will dominate the end of the weekend.
Good morning! I hope you were able to enjoy yesterday's gorgeous weather. Today should get even warmer, as southerly winds will gust up to 30 MPH this afternoon. This is ahead of our next rain chance that will arrive in the next 36 hours. Details on @KOMUnews Today from 7-8 AM. pic.twitter.com/MBZcbYCL34— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 21, 2021
These 30 MPH wind gusts will propel temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit stronger to our west, as a cold front inches across the Great Plains. The Midwest should see rain from that system beginning Monday evening.
WEEK RAIN CHANCES
This next system wants to do something similar to what we saw last week. An occluded low pressure system plans to track right over Mid-Missouri yet again, bringing a few different chances for widespread rain. One thing that is for sure--those with sensitive joints will likely feel increased tension as this low pressure system is overhead.
Rain chances start to ramp up near sunset tomorrow and should remain high through Monday night and Tuesday, finally coming to an end by Tuesday evening. There is a slight chance to see some Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms, but the severe threat looks LOW at this time.
At this point, Wednesday looks to stay dry. Another surge of energy from the aforementioned system will begin to move toward us late Wednesday night into Thursday where more rain is possible. The big thing to watch is how slowly/quickly the cold front moves to our east on Wednesday. If it moves more quickly away from Missouri, the surge of energy should bring rain to Illinois and areas over Dixie Alley. If it takes a slower track as expected at this point in time, we would see more rain.
Columbia Regional Airport saw just shy of 4" of rainfall this past week, and some areas (Blackwater River near Blue Lick & Missouri River near Hermann) are still under river flood warnings. Therefore, any additional rainfall could continue to cause issues across the area. The rain on Tuesday should add 0.5-1" of rainfall, and the rain possible on Thursday could supply an additional half inch once all is said and done this week.
A LOOK AHEAD
Temperatures behind this system will cool slightly. The biggest difference you will likely feel is on Tuesday, where the high temperature of 60 will be met before lunch time. We will be feeling the lower 50s by sunset. Otherwise, temperatures should warm back up into the middle 60s by next weekend.
Another cold front could pass over Mid-MO halfway through the last weekend of March, cooling us to the middle 50s next Sunday. Rain chances look low at this point, but confidence will increase as we see more consistency in model runs.