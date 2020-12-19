We've reached the weekend before Christmas, and if you have any last minute shopping or decorating to do, pay attention to this forecast! You're going to want to buckle up for a rollercoaster filled with big temperature swings and strong wind gusts.
This weekend looks very pleasant. A weak cold front that moved through this morning is only bringing us a slightly cooler and cloudier weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s, and winds will be calm, so wind chills will be almost non-existent.
Early week warm-up
The first day of winter is Monday, but it will feel far from it. A ridging pattern wants to set up across the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, and this allows for winds out of the south to prevail. However, winds are expected to be on the stronger side, maybe even gusting up to 40 mph through those two days! This and a significant amount of sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the middle 50s. However, Monday will give us a great evening to look at the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn just after sunset. Be prepared for the winds, though--I'd take time this weekend to secure those outdoor decorations before Monday.
Christmas cool-down
A very strong cold front is expected to impact the entire Midwest on Wednesday.
What we know now: Temperatures will drop tremendously, and wind chills will be near 0° on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so prepare to bundle up!
What is still uncertain: The timing, location and amount of moisture associated with this front is not yet agreed upon. Right now, it looks like the majority of the precipitation will stay to our east as the front matures. However, parts of central and eastern Missouri could see rain Wednesday afternoon that could transition into snow by Thursday morning. Accumulations and impacts do not look to be very impressive at this time.
A look ahead
As mentioned above, we will be watching the precipitation possibilities for Wednesday and Thursday and we will keep you updated with any changes. Otherwise, Christmas Day looks to be cold, but sunny. Temperatures should warm a bit by next weekend.