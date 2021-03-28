After yesterday's cold front that brought storms for the southeastern portion of central Missouri, winds have shifted out of the northwest, and temperatures are expected to be much cooler this afternoon--only reaching the middle to upper 50s.
We saw high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s yesterday--today will be about 20° cooler. Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 MPH to end the weekend.
TEMPERATURE ROLLERCOASTER
We are expecting over a 20° temperature range over the next several days. Tomorrow, we should get up near 70°, but we'll be in the upper 40s just two days later. Have the jackets ready through the week, but know that you likely won't need them everyday.
The reason why temperatures are expected to fluctuate so much are the winds. The direction and strength of our winds plays a huge role in how warm we will get each day. Today's winds are out of the northwest (a cool weather direction), but winds will shift out of the south (a warm weather direction) overnight. They will yet again be northerly by Wednesday, providing much cooler temperatures by mid-week.
It is also important to note that there is an increased risk for wildfires across Mid-MO today & tomorrow. With strong wind gusts & drier conditions, please refrain from open burning.
A FAIRLY DRY WEEK
Unlike the last several days, the next several days look to be mostly dry. The only time period that has any chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. A cold front will begin to approach us on Tuesday, but models indicate that any rainfall would stay mainly to our south and east (similar to yesterday's storms). We will need to monitor the timing of this front to determine how warm temperatures get and who will receive the most amount of rain.
After Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 70s by Easter Sunday. This period also looks to be dry. The first full week of April could see a few more rain chances as we look to enter an unsettled weather pattern, but as this is over a week out, confidence is low at this time. We'll keep you updated.