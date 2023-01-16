You heard that right in the title. Don't get too used to the mild weather because temps will turn colder as the week progresses.
A lot of our Mizzou Tigers will be out on the roads as they return home to campus to begin the spring semester.
Let's start with Monday. Windy and mild to begin the day and there could be some spot showers as a warm front moves through the region. The main rain chances will occur until noon. Expect dry conditions after that.
Temps will begin the day in the lower 50s with southerly winds up to 20-30mph. By this afternoon, some sunshine will peak out from the clouds leading to temps reaching the lower to middle 60s today.
A cold front will pass through Columbia around 2-4pm this afternoon. The temps fall-off will be delayed slightly, but will begin in the evening with lows near the middle 30s into Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the rest of the week turns colder. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and less windy with highs near 50 degrees. Wednesday's daytime temps will only reach the middle 40s.
Another storm system will pass through Missouri on Wednesday, bringing rain. This system will help drag more cold air our direction. There could be some light snow activity over northwestern Missouri Wednesday night - Thursday morning, but we only expect flurries in our immediate viewing area at this time.
Thursday and Friday will feature passing clouds with cooler temps. We will be averaging daytime highs closer to 40-45 degrees, not the balmy 60 degrees we start the week with.
By the weekend, another storm system rolls on by heading into Sunday which could bring more rain chances. Snow is uncertain at this time as air temps may once again be slightly too warm. Something we will watch for you.