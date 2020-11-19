Changes are coming over the next few days, buckle up for a rollercoaster ride.
Today’s forecast
Out the door temperatures this morning are in the lower to middle 50s, which is close to our average high for this time of the year. We’ll reach the upper 60s by midday and reach a high in the middle 70s this afternoon. The current record, which is not expected to be in jeopardy, is 80° (1942).
A wind advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening because winds are expected to gust between 45-50MPH with sustained winds at 15-25MPH. These winds are going to be out of the southwest pulling in our warmer temperatures.
We’ll need to watch for isolated power outages, due to the strong wind gusts! Make sure you secure any loose outdoor objects, and keep both hands on the steering wheel as cross-winds will be an issue today.
It's a two hands on the steering wheel kind of day. Winds will gust out of the southwest between 45-50MPH today.This is a warm weather wind that will boost temperatures into the middle 70s this afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/wEt8WybS5m— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 19, 2020
Tracking rain chances
A cold front will slowly sink to the south through Friday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and rain chances by the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the middle 60s for Friday, but much cooler air and more rain chances will move in for the rest of the weekend.
That cold front is expected to stall just to our southwest bringing showers through Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves along the front, bringing additional moisture. Highs will be cool in the upper 40s.
This front will finally start to push south for Sunday. Rain is likely in the morning, with drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s, and temperatures will drop back to the 30s overnight.
Total rainfall through the weekend will range from 0.5” to 1.5” with locally higher amounts possible.
Looking ahead
Monday looks dry and cool as we head into next week, but rain chances will return on Tuesday as some upper level energy pushes our direction. Heading towards Thanksgiving, temperatures will get a little warmer with highs in the 50s.