Enjoy the snow on the ground while we still have it as warming temps will help it melt away.
The wind will be breezy out from the south of the next two days leading to a warm-up in central Missouri in the 50s and even the 60s.
This will be a big turnaround after the sub-zero temperatures and -30ºF wind chills we experienced just before Christmas weekend - that's about an 80 degree difference in feels-like conditions from last Friday to tomorrow.
A storm system and cold front will pass over Missouri on Friday and lingers through Saturday. This system could provide some rain for the region, but the latest data continues to show a trend of a more southward track leading to possibly drier/cooler conditions. Overall, expect lots of clouds and cooler temps in the 40s for the weekend.
Next week will begin wet as another storm system will pass through the central United States. The latest data shows it will be all rain as temps will be quite warm in the 50s during the storm and we could receive around 1.00" rainfall next Monday.
No major cool-down or warm-up is expected over the next 10 days (outside of today and Thursday). Expect normal-ish temps over the weekend and the beginning of January with a slight drop in temps mid next week.