Monday was another windy day in mid-Missouri, and Tuesday will be too.
Today's (Monday) peak wind gusts have been up just shy of 40 mph. Tuesday will be windy once again with gusts up to 35 mph possible. #MidMOWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/02hTnqSMy4— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 1, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start near 40° with wind chills in the 30s. We’ll warm into the middle 60s for the afternoon with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph.
WARMING TREND
Temperatures will be closer to 70° for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be sunny and winds will be much calmer. Thursday and Friday will feature passing chances of showers, especially late in the day on Thursday into the overnight hours and Friday.
Any rainfall we can get will be much needed after the second driest April on record.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warmer trend is ahead with above average temperatures likely to return. We’ll watch for passing rain chances as our pattern gets a bit more active.