It has been very windy over the last few days in the central United States. Now the cold weather spills in to kick off the weekend.
We are waking up with light snow showers in central Missouri this morning too. N accumulations on the road are expected, but we have seen a light dusting on elevated surfaces, like car windshields. Morning temps will be in the lower 30s, near freezing.
It is another breezy day, but not as gusty as yesterday with peak winds around 30-35 mph. Daytime temps will struggle to warm in the lower to middle 40s under cloudy skies.
Freeze warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Missouri tonight as skies will clear overnight, leading to temperatures in the upper 20s by Saturday morning. Expect widespread frost. If you have plants sensitive to cold weather, you have to either cover them up, or bring them inside to prevent cold weather damage to the plant.
A much warmer pattern will develop this weekend and there will be sunshine too! Temps will reach the 50s Saturday and rise in the lower 70s Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday also feature a chance for severe weather. Have a plan for severe weather in your area, whether that is at work, home, or school.