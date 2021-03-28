We've seen quite the rainfall over the last few weeks. Now, we're set for dry time and wind to end March, with only one slight chance for rain before the month is up.
FIRE DANGER
With winds expected to gust over 40 mph for those on the western half of Missouri along with relative humidity less than 30%, fire can spread quickly on Monday between Noon and 9 p.m. Please refrain from open burns.
Conditions will be windy and dry on Monday across the western portion of Missouri. Please refrain from open burning. It will only be "slightly" less for those in the central part of the state, and I'm sure fire responders would still appreciate if you didn't burn regardless. pic.twitter.com/CA21X8yKhd— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) March 28, 2021
THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
Here's the 4-1-1...
We'll start this week with abundant sunshine and plenty of wind to go along with it. It will be warm, but very dry, so don't forget your Evian bottle!
Then on Tuesday, clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves through almost as fast as a Red Eye.
This front will give some folks in central Missouri a chance for rain on Tuesday evening, after 6 p.m. The best chance for this will be along and south of HWY 54. Don't expect much rain, but a shower is possible with a quick tenth or quarter-inch of accumulation. I do not expect thunderstorms.
Behind the cold front, temps will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Wednesday as clouds decrease throughout the day. It will also be breezy with gusts around 30 mph. Don't forget to keep your windows shut or you might have loose paper or pictures flying around inside.
A hard freeze is possible on Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s.
But then... here comes the sun and we'll be alright as the week ends and temps rebound to seasonal temperatures by Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. You can thank a return to overpowering high pressure on Thursday for the Sun's return and a renewed warming trend.
To recap, the middle of the week will be cloudy and trapped by twin sunny high pressure systems to start and end the week.
EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK
At this time it looks to be mostly sunny as high pressure holds to our southeast. We should continue to warm and will likely reach the 70s over the weekend with lows only dropping into the 50s.