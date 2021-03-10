Very windy conditions will continue through the day with winds out of the south at 20-25 mph and gusts around 45 mph. At times gusts may be near 50 mph. Winds will start to relax a little overnight as a cold front pushes through the region, but it will still be breezy.
STORMY PATTERN BEGINS TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening in western and northwest Missouri along a slow moving cold front. The most likely area for these storms to be strong to severe is to our west, outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Showers and thunderstorms will push south and east overnight, but will likely start to lose a bit of their punch. These showers and thunderstorms are most likely along and north of I-70 overnight. It may be a little noisy at times!
Overall, the severe weather threat is low for this event, but can’t be completely ruled out.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 ( 0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means there likely won’t be any issues, but you will want to pay attention. Any storms that are strong to severe will likely be for hail. A strong wind gust or isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but these threats are very low.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE
Another chance for passing storms will be possible Thursday morning with some dry time by Thursday evening. More Showers are expected again on Friday and over the weekend.
Rainfall totals will still be high over the next five to six days, reaching 1" to 3" accumulation over central Missouri. Locations in southern Missouri could receive over 4" of rainfall.
Temperatures are also expected to drop over the next few days, falling in the 40s and 50s which is below-normal for this time of year.