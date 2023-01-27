Get ready for warmer weather! Winds will usher in milder temps to start the weekend.
Winds are still active this morning, but the direction of the wind is now out from the south - that means warmer weather!
Do be ready for frost and wind chills in the 10s this morning. However, temps will be rising through the night and morning into the 30s.
A warm front is moving through Missouri this morning and temps are already 20º warmer than Thursday morning!We'll be in the 30s this morning, upper 40s by the afternoon#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxgduCU pic.twitter.com/F0jijJIcYj— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 27, 2023
A BIG warm-up is expected today and by Friday afternoon, temps will reach the upper 40s. I don't quite think we reach 50 degrees, but we may get close at the Lake of the Ozarks! Winds will be breezy out from the southwest Friday and Saturday at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph.
Saturday will be slightly warm, but we will see more clouds than sunshine tomorrow. Temps will rise back to near 50 degrees in much of central Missouri wtih breezy southerly winds.
Unfortunately, the weather does turn cold again by late weekend. A strong cold front will move through central Missouri Saturday evening.
Light precipitation, such as rain, freezing drizzle and snow flurries will be possible for a few hours Saturday night. We are not expecting issues to roads Saturday night, but do be aware there will be wintry precipitation occurring just before Sunday morning.
The main feature of this cold front - the frigid air. Daytime temps from Sunday through Friday of next week will generally run in the 20s with nightly temps in the 10s.
We are still watching for a storm system with light snow chances on Tuesday -Wednesday of next week, but the latest trends continue to show this system may dodge us too far to the south. As of now, it is just a system we will monitor for you and is not something you should be worried about at this time.