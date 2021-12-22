A mild pattern is about to begin and will come with near record highs into the Christmas holiday. Expect lots of wind too.
Wednesday will be an exception as highs will only reach the middle 40s this afternoon and winds will be relatively calm under sunny skies.
Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend will come warmth and windy conditions, but no snow. Highs will jump into the 60s for Thursday and Friday, possibly on Saturday too. Winds will be gusting to 30mph Friday and gusting to 40mph on Saturday.
There will be a low pressure moving directly through Missouri on Christmas morning, but it will mainly be a dry system focused solely on creating winds and ultimately cooler conditions. For now, you can expect highs in the 50s over Christmas weekend.
UNCERTAINTY
There is A LOT of uncertainty in the forecast after Christmas Day. From Sunday through Friday of next week there will be multiple low pressures and cold fronts passing through the region - about one a day (that's a lot!)
Our computer forecast models have had zero continuity over it's weather simulations, updated every 6-12 hours. What do we mean by continuity? For example, let's say the 'American' model is forecasting 2 storms moving directly through Missouri for next week and the 'European' model is simulating those storms all arriving earlier a day earlier and 200 miles further north than the 'American' model. That's essentially what we are dealing with next week...A VERY MESSY forecast.
Let's wait with patience on next week's weather - at least we can say there is likely to be now snow/winter weather at this time.