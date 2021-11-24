We're going to have one more day of warmer weather before a strong cold front sweeps through mid-Missouri. Temperatures today are expected to hit the middle 60s with the help of a gusty southerly wind.
Tonight will bring the passage of a cold front which will bring rain and some cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday. Most of Wednesday will be dry but as we head into the evening there will be isolated showers before becoming widespread overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than 0.5".
Thursday's high will only reach the lower 40s as blustery winds from the north bring in cold air. Sustained winds between 10 mph and 15 mph with stronger gusts will cause the wind chill temperatures to remain in the middle 20s to lower 30s.
This weekend will feature temperatures that are above average before falling to average on Sunday.