Another warm and breezy day will eventually be followed by a cold front tonight that makes conditions more winter-like for the weekend.
No snow, yet. But a cool-down ahead? Yes.
Starting Friday will be a mix of clouds and sunshine as a warm front slowly lifts to the Missouri/Iowa border. Daytime temps will once again rise to the upper 60s with a breezy south wind. The record high for today's date is 69 degrees set in 2020.
A few spotty rain showers will be possible today, but is most likely this evening as a cold front approaches. This front will pass through Columbia just before midnight. Thunderstorms will be possible too, but are expected to mainly remain southeast of our immediate viewing area (south of I-44).
Gusty winds will pick up overnight out from the northwest leading to chilly conditions for Saturday morning. Sunday will be a quieter day with high pressure overhead and highs in the middle 50s.
Next week looks very warm again for a December in Missouri. Here's the deal. Average high temps are around 45 degrees for this time of year. We will be closer to 65 degrees almost every day next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a chance we shatter original record highs of 70 degrees both days.