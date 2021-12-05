Snow, cold, and wind are buzz words often thrown around surrounding winter weather. We could see all three of these occur in central Missouri this week.
THE TRANSITION: SUNDAY-MONDAY
It won't feel like winter today. A warm front moved through central Missouri Sunday morning, which will help our temperatures jump into the middle 60s this afternoon. The clouds will also begin to clear out making for a pleasant afternoon.
The cold front moves through Sunday evening. With the exception of a shower or two over our far southern counties, Mid-Missouri should remain dry. However, the temperatures will begin to tumble Sunday night into Monday morning.
These temperatures will be greatly aided by gusty winds. Southerly winds on Sunday will gust up to 30mph, warming us up. Sunday night into Monday the winds will shift out of the north and increase with gusts up to 35mph. These gusty winds, combined with the cold temperatures will produce wind chill values anywhere from 15-25° as you head out the door on Monday.
PRECIP CHANCES ON TUESDAY
Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. Lots of questions about this, such as what our temperatures will be, when does this precipitation move through, and how much moisture is available. If these factors come together just right, we could see the potential for light snow. If we do see any snow, it is not expected to accumulate as the ground is much too warm.
LATE WEEK WARM-UP
After this taste of winter, temperatures will warm back up above average for December. Wednesday will be in the 40s, Thursday in the 50s, and Friday we might see a return to the 60s.
Another storm system could produce some light rain into the weekend as temperatures fall back into the 40s.