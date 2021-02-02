Are you ready for prolonged cold days with blustery winds that seem to freeze your cheeks and make your eyes water in negative wind chill temperatures? You're in luck.
If that isn't quite your style and you prefer warmer winter weather, I hope you have enjoyed the mild winter we've had the past couple months. And definitely enjoy the mild Wednesday.
A cold winter blast is coming.
ONE MORE WARM WEDNESDAY
NE Missouri, including Monroe county in the KOMU 8 viewing area, may experience dense fog overnight and it may create a glaze on some surfaces, too.
Be sure to soak in the sun on Wednesday and enjoy the mild temps reaching the 50s.
THURSDAY'S PATTERN CHANGE
A cold front will move through on Thursday and this bring about a temperature cool down through the afternoon.
Moisture will be here, too. This means rain that is expected for the late morning and early afternoon should change to light snow mid-late afternoon. Minor accumulations of a dusting to a half-inch are possible for those who do see snowfall.
It will be WINDY, too! Expect gusts of 30-40mph.
FRIDAY'S SEASONAL WEATHER
Before we dig too far down in temps we should get one actual "normal" day with highs near 40º and lows in the lower 20s. We should get a fair amount of sunshine on Friday, too.
Then, brace yourself.
THE WEEKEND'S ARCTIC INTRUSION
Cold air is going to shoot down from Canada and give us the coldest prolonged air here at the surface that we've had all season.
For the most part we expect high temps to be in the 20s. Sunday may be the exception when the strongest of the cold air may shove wind chills to -5 to -15º. Actual temps may only warm into the 10s in the afternoon, still colder with wind chills.
Lows will be in the 00s and 10s for the weekend and likely much of next week.
Yes, you saw that right, this cold air isn't just here for the weekend, but it has a chance to stick around through next week, too.
As for snowfall (temperatures don't look to go back above freezing after this Friday for at least a week) we are watching for a few waves of energy that may ride along the outskirts of this cold air.
If we are on the outer edge of this cold air you should expect a better chance for snow off and on starting this weekend, but if the cold air digs far enough south, we'll likely stay dry. Stay tuned as we track this system and snow chances.
That said, we do have a chance for a passing snow shower or two on Saturday as the cold air moves in.
SUPER BOWL FORECAST
If you're wondering about Tampa, Florida this weekend... they'll be MUCH warmer than Kansas City, but they may be playing in the rain.