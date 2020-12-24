TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

The winter cold has arrived overnight and just in time for the Christmas holiday. Temps across all of central Missouri have fallen into the teens overnight and wind chills are in the negative in several communities.

winds are not as blustery as they were overnight, but will still remain fairly breezy out from the north and could present cross-wind issues on I-70 and other west-east roads.

Christmas Day forecast

It will be a very cold one, but a day we can all enjoy without a snowy travel mess that our friends and family in the Midwest and Ohio river Valley will have to endure.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the lower 30s.