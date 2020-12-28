Enjoy the only fully dry day of the week today--temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, but we should see some afternoon sunshine. Clouds are expected to increase overnight ahead of the first wave of winter weather expected tomorrow.
TUESDAY
The KOMU 8 Weather Team is in a Winter Storm Mode Index 1 on a 0-5 scale for tomorrow due to the possibility for a wintry mix through the late morning and early afternoon hours. This could cause slick roadways if it falls.
However, this is expected to stay near NORTHERN and WESTERN Missouri. This means that areas close to Kansas City, St. Joseph, Kirksville, etc. should be paying attention to the likelihood of snow, sleet & freezing rain. For Mid-MO tomorrow, I do expect winter weather to stay to north and west of Columbia. In fact, moisture over most of Mid-MO will be limited, so a majority of us will stay DRY through most of Tuesday. Areas closer to HWY 5 & 36 should be cautious during the midday hours tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY
A warm front will pass over the region ahead of this system late on Tuesday, which means that the precipitation to fall throughout Tuesday night will likely be just RAIN. However, a cold front follows behind it and will allow temperatures to drop through Wednesday.
Once this cold front passes, temperatures should drop below freezing close to sunset, and any moisture that sticks around Mid-MO could transition to a wintry mix or snow. Accumulations at this time would be very small, and snow would find it difficult to stick on the ground. Below shows the different precipitation types that are possible at certain times Tuesday through Thursday. You can take a more in-depth look at the precipitation cast in the video at the bottom of the screen through the KOMU 8 Weather Page.
NEW YEAR'S
Yet another wintry system wants to inch towards Mid-MO as we enter 2021. This one is a little more uncertain at this point, as it depends heavily on the track of the low pressure system. A more westerly track would lead to southerly winds prevailing, so temperatures would likely warm to produce mainly rain. An easterly track would provide northerly winds that would create a higher potential for winter weather. Confidence will grow in this system as it forms over the southern U.S.
BEGINNING 2021
Once the New Year's system leaves Mid-MO, temperatures are actually expected to warm into the first week of 2021. There is a slight chance for precipitation early next week, but temperatures indicate only rain would fall from this. Stay tuned throughout the week!