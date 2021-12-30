Mother nature has finally taken note of the calendar and we are watching the possibility of winter weather as we begin the new year.
THURSDAY MORNING
A dense fog advisory is in effect for central and eastern Missouri until 10am and cloud lead to low visibility. Misty conditions will also lead to wet roads where combined with below-freezing temps some slick bridges are possible north of I-70.
Some cloud cover will clear today and that should help temps rise in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.
ENDING THE WEEK
Friday will feature increasing cloud cover and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Those headed south to Lake of the Ozarks may have temps in the lower 60s.
Friday evening looks mainly dry. A cold front will move through the region around midnight sending mild evening temps from the 40s to the lower 30s. Precipitation appears to now be holding off until early Saturday morning.
NEW YEAR’S DAY STORM
A storm system will arrive early Saturday morning bringing possible winter weather to the region.
At this time, it looks like precipitation will start out as rain with this system before we see a transition to a wintry mix and then light snowfall.
The critical question is the speed of the cold air. We know that the coldest air, so far, of the season is set to arrive by Sunday. What we don’t know is how fast this cold air arrives on Saturday. Cold air at different levels in our atmosphere will determine our precipitation type which will help determine the amounts.
The latest trends show our main precipitation type will be freezing rain with temperatures around 26-29 degrees. This meets a critical temp threshold for ice to form on pavement.
It is still a little too early to talk about snow or ice accumulation due to the uncertainty of precipitation type duration. At this point, it does look like we will see measurable snowfall (more than a trace) in the viewing region, especially north of I-70. The heaviest of snowfall does appear to be in northern Missouri/southern Iowa.
However, we do feel confident that travel impacts are expected in central Missouri. Travel on New Years Day is NOT advised in central Missouri.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will start with cold temperatures, in the lower 10s, and wind chills below zero. Highs are only expected to warm to the middle 20s in the afternoon.
Temperatures look to return to a more seasonal level early next week.