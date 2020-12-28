TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

We are actively watching for the potential of winter weather this week and it could be travel disruptive at times. There are three different waves of winter weather we will be watching to impact central Missouri this week.

Beginning this week colder

Temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees colder than over the weekend, leaving highs only in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills will not be as frigid as over Christmas week, but will be in the 20s for most of Monday and Tuesday.

Wintry mix possible Tuesday

Clouds will return by Tuesday morning and a wintery mix will be possible over western Missouri, closer to the Kansas City metro. As of now, moisture appears limited which would limit over all precipitation coverage and limit overall travel impacts.

However, the potential for freezing rain and sleet will be in central Missouri from 9am until around 6pm when temperatures are expected to rise above 32 degrees and keep all precipitation as rain through Wednesday afternoon.

Tracking potential snow over New Years holiday

This is still an uncertain situation on whether or not we will actually be clipped by the end of week system, but given computer models have minor snow accumulations we will have to watch it closely.

There are also some limiting factors with this system: it's forecast track appears a bit odd for a winter system and could possibly only affect areas east of Columbia, how much moisture in central Missouri is also uncertain at this time.

Here's what we know...there are two potential tracks of this system.

A more westward track would place warmer air over Missouri and would produce mainly rain with limited snow.

A more eastward track would allow for cold, polar air over the central plains to generate snow showers...so, less rain and more snow. Depending on how far east the track, we could get nothing at all.

We will know more about this system and its forecast track once we get through Tuesday -Wednesday system and the circulation associated with the New Years system is closer over Texas...Stay tuned!