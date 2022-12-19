A wintry mix will be possible in central Missouri Monday.
The Storm Mode Index for Monday is a 1 on a zero to five scale. This meads that while wintry weather is possible, impacts are not fully expected and there is no need to worry.
We will see some light snow activity for a brief few hours later this morning through early afternoon. This precipitation will be spotty and not widespread like it will be over western Missouri/eastern Kansas where the storm system is more focused.
So far, so good at 5am this morning in central Missouri...All of the precipitation like rain and snow is in far western Missouri/Kansas and temps are generally warming above freezing...Should help mitigate icing/slush on west-MO roads #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IaLcVULSQP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 19, 2022
Luckily, temperatures are expected to warm in the lower to middle 30s later this morning and reach the upper 30s this afternoon, fully mitigating any snow or ice issues that could pop up in the western half of the state by noon. This afternoon will turn mainly cloudy.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but quiet days so if you have any last minute holiday shopping, do it on these days where temps will be in the lower to middle 30s during the day.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY
This late-week storm system will be a mess and while snow is possible, it's the extreme cold that has us most alarmed in the weather department, so we will start there.
Expect high winds of 40-55mph to develop as temps begin to plummet Thursday, going from the 30s Thursday morning down to zero by Thursday night. Temps will only rise back in the single digits by Friday afternoon and another night in the negatives Friday night.
We are still trying to figure out how cold wind chills will become by Friday morning, but expect a "feels like temp" of around -20ºF to -25ºF. That's one of the colder ones I've ever forecasted for Columbia.
Okay, on to the snow potential...We do have snow in Thursday's forecast, but we want you to keep your expectation on snowfall lower and conservative. We are not buying in to the social media hype of 20" of snow, so you shouldn't either. Around a total of 3-4" of blowing snow can be expected starting after Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will be quick. White-out conditions are expected including snow drifts Thursday afternoon.
This Thursday system is still evolving, so please stay tuned for all of our updates on this system.
Christmas weekend will begin frigid, but there will be sunshine and eventually a warming trend. Saturday's temps will reach the 10s, rising in the lower 20s on Christmas Day. This warming trend will continue into New Years week.