You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!
Freezing drizzle will be possible during the day and could lead to patchy ice on elevated surfaces, like bridges and overpasses, especially west and north of Columbia (NW Missouri) where air temperatures will be below freezing. Elsewhere, temps will be around or just above 32 degrees.
Snow flurries and very light snow showers will also be possible this afternoon as cold air aloft enters the region. So any drizzle would turn over to snow. Accumulations of snow is not expected.
Clearing skies tonight will lead to a frigid overnight low in the upper 10s with wind chills in the single digits heading into Friday morning.
The air will be a lot colder for the remainder of the week. Temps will only reach the lower 30s on Thursday, reaching the upper 30s with sunshine on Friday. It's definitely still winter...
However, this weekend will be warmer back to passing clouds and sunshine. Breezy at times, too. Temps will once again reach the 50s which is about 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year.
Next week will become active with passing frontal systems every day. Temps will run in the 50s to begin next week, cooling in the 40s by the end of the week. Precipitation is not expected until around Wednesday or Thursday.