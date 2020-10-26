Wintry weather has made its first appearance of the season! Columbia and areas to the north and west have seen sleet and even a few flurries this morning.
Expected Impacts
The KOMU 8 Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 1 (on a 0-5 scale) which means that we will likely not have road impacts today, but still use caution on the roads. Ground temperatures across Mid-MO are in the lower 40s this morning, so worsened road conditions would only appear if the snow/sleet were to fall at a fast enough rate where the ground could not melt them quickly enough. Slick conditions could especially exist on bridges and overpasses since there is no warm ground underneath these roads to allow for quick melting of wintry aggregates. Areas west of Columbia have a better chance to see flurries that could cause a dusting up to 1" of accumulation on grassy surfaces. Our surface temperature and dew point temperature will be close enough for freezing drizzle/fog to occur tomorrow morning. This will reduce visibility and could cause slick road conditions for your morning commute.
Any Dry Time?
This wintry weather is thanks to a blast of cool air across the majority of the U.S., but like most weather in Missouri, this won't last very long. Our atmosphere is saturated enough for us to see this precipitation all day long with temperatures staying near 32 degrees. The chance for precipitation is continuing to decrease just after sunset tonight, but there is a good chance for it to return by sunrise tomorrow. As temperatures warm into the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, only rain chances exist through the rest of the week. The Winter Weather Advisory over western MO is set to expire by 1 AM tomorrow morning.
More Rain Chances
An active weather pattern is stretched across the Midwest and Great Plains this week, as more clouds and rain chances exist over the next few days. Something that we will be watching closely is the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Enough instability in this cooler air mass could produce lightning and small hail. Stay tuned as we monitor this system.
Looking Ahead
Remember when we had snow on Halloween last year? Not the case for 2020. A warm & dry air mass is expected to stick around Mid-MO as we end October and begin November.